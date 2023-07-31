Cody Rhodes Responds to Possibility of Jey Uso Dethroning Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes's mission to finish the story has hit a Beast Incarnate-sized roadblock. Following his WWE WrestleMania 39 loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Rhodes has been tied up in a blood feud with Brock Lesnar. The two main event players currently sit at one victory apiece as they head into their rubber match at WWE SummerSlam. Elsewhere on the card, Reigns defends his title against Jey Uso in a feud that's been brewing for nearly three years. While Rhodes prophesied that he and Reigns's business is far from finished, there could be another member of the Anoa'i family holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by the time Rhodes pursues it again.

"I think whoever is in the position who pins Roman Reigns and leaves with the WWE Undisputed Championship, it's almost a moment that I can't tell you how that will feel or I can't tell you how that will look until we see it, because I think it's just starting to dawn on people how significant it could be," Rhodes told Uproxx.

When poised with the possibility of Jey Uso being the one to end Reigns's 1,000+ day run, Rhodes asserted that there will be no jealous feelings.

"If that is Jey Uso, hats off to him, amazing. Not a shred of jealousy in my body," Rhodes continued. "That is as pure and good a man as you can find."

As Rhodes alluded to earlier, that moment of Reigns being defeated has become nearly impossible to fathom due to his unprecedented dominance.

"If it ended up a situation where I was able to get back and it was me, I wouldn't be prepared for that onslaught of feeling," Rhodes added. "Because fans, we feel. I'm a fan as well, so when I'm watching him and this unbelievable reign that he's put down, it's like this conqueror of old. It's now a time period. Roman has a timeline, essentially. This is the Roman era because of how long he's held on to these things. It will be very significant and, gosh, the man who does it. That man is a special, special person in the record books."

WWE SummerSlam goes down this Saturday, August 5th.

