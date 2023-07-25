How Does Cody Rhodes Feel About His WrestleMania 39 Match With Roman Reigns Now?

Cody Rhodes came up short in the WrestleMania 39 main event back in April, failing to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and "finish the story" thanks to outside interference from Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa in the match's final moments. Rhodes' attention was immediately diverted to Brock Lesnar the following evening and, if rumors are true, the earliest Rhodes will get another shot at the world championship that has eluded his family for decades will be WrestleMania XL next April. Plenty of fans will still argue that Rhodes should have beaten Reigns, but "The American Nightmare" had a much more optimistic outlook in his new interview with Chris Van Vliet.

"One thing that's been very real and in front of your face and accurate is that the long road, sometimes, can be very special. But you have to see it. If you say it out loud, 'no, that's not going to work. No way.' But if you see it, then you start to feel it and it's even sweeter if that moment comes, if that day comes," Rhodes said.

He then speculated on there being "a myriad of plans" for WrestleMania 39, some of which could have seen him beating Reigns. But he admitted he's "plugged out" when it comes to WWE's booking decisions.

Why Cody Rhodes Hates His "Finish The Story" Catchphrase

Rhodes admitted in a separate interview with Sam Roberts this week that he resents his created catchphrase given how it has become a meme in the months since WrestleMania.

"I think likely the reason now is the best time is the WWE audience, the WWE Universe, pro wrestling fans, all these fandoms, sometimes the pockets are different, the circles are different," Rhodes said while explaining why now was the perfect time for Peacock to release his documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes (which premieres at the end of the month). "There's not as much crossover as we think. Like, you're a longtime fan. You can tell me about the Mega Powers and you can tell me about Bash at the Beach and you can walk me through that. There's a lot of fans who come to the shows today, there's actually a lot of people in the locker room who are on the shows today, who might not know about any of that.

"That's why I think now is the perfect time from the perspective of WWE because it really does inform everybody as to what all took place," he continued. "They think they might know the journey. Oh, he came back in Dallas and Corey Graves said from undesirable to undeniable and the prodigal son and all that awesome stuff that Graves put on it, the soundtrack essentially to the return, but what I love about the documentary is it's the full story. Remember, we're talking about finishing the story, which I now hate saying. If you want to know the story we're talking about, it's in this documentary."

