Have Cody Rhodes and Triple H Talked About "Smashing the Throne?"

Cody Rhodes once said he was the only member of the AEW roster that could truly never go back to WWE because he "literally burned the bridge." Rhodes was referencing his entrance at AEW's inaugural show, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, where he took a sledgehammer and smashed a replica of Triple H's throne. This defiant gesture was seen by both Rhodes and the wrestling world as the American Nightmare being not just all in with AEW, but him sending a message to his former employer. Less than three years after smashing the throne, Rhodes was back in WWE.

While Rhodes and Triple H have had a number of conversations both on camera and behind the scenes since his April 2022, return, the topic of smashing the throne has never been brought up.

"We have never spoke about the throne smash," Rhodes told Fightful. "I'm even further concerned that one day, Hunter is going to watch the Exorcism of Cody Rhodes and be like, 'Wait, I was the bad guy?'"

"The Exorcism of Cody Rhodes" was an episode of Being The Elite that featured former AEW star Frankie Kazarian impersonating Triple H while a possessed Rhodes interacted with him like he was still his boss.

"Frankie Kazarian did a really great job, and we kind of made him (Triple H) look really cool. He was kind of Terminator-like in how he did it," Rhodes continued. "He's never asked me. I feel like he's unsuspecting. You'll think he doesn't read your interviews or whatnot, and then one day he'll be like, 'I read this thing you said.' Oh no. He's very organized about that."

Rhodes is far from the first wrestler to make defiant gestures towards WWE before ultimately returning to the global leader in sports-entertainment. Legends like Bret Hart, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin," and Bruno Sammartino all has very publicized falling outs with WWE but ultimately returned to the company when the stars aligned. Even a decade after WWE produced a documentary slamming the Ultimate Warrior, titling it The Self-Destruction of the Ultimate Warrior, the former WrestleMania headliner made his way back to WWE.

Some have speculated that the unspoken tension between Rhodes and Triple H could be woven into a storyline. Considering current rival Brock Lesnar has never explained why he has targeted Rhodes, fans have clamored for Triple H to be the man behind the attacks.