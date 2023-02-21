Cody Rhodes Explains What Went Wrong With His Segment on This Week's WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes apologized on Twitter for how his segment on this week's Monday Night Raw went down. Following the events of this past weekend's Elimination Chamber, Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was officially booked for WrestleMania 39 this coming April. Rhodes then appeared on Raw to cut a promo on "The Tribal Chief," only to be stopped immediately by Paul Heyman via a video message. Heyman, sporting a neck brace after being attacked by Kevin Owens, warned Rhodes about the hardships of being the Undisputed Champion.

The promo then took a bizarre left turn. After Heyman said Rhodes would be on the road 300 days a year because of his responsibilities as champion, "The Special Counsel" then indicated he would try to seduce Cody's wife Brandi while he was away. Rhodes quickly brushed off Heyman and looked down at the camera before saying he'd see Reigns soon and hit his "finish the story" catchphrase.

Rhodes then explained via a tweet that the promo had to be cut short due to TV time — "Sorry the mic time got cut short and apologies for losing my temper a bit, but more importantly Ottawa...I wasn't sure you'd be interested in the merch for The American Nightmare...boy was I wrong 😂, thank you VERY much and next time hopefully I'll be in action. Wonderful night."

"I've been very careful about even saying Roman's name," Rhodes said while discussing his matchup with Reigns after winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble. "Because it's one of those things where I knew and I'm sure he knew. I came back and the first night I'm back on Raw after WrestleMania I was pointing at my waist. I talked about it in an interview, the real story of wanting to win the WWE Championship, the one title that has eluded the family. And I'm sure he heard that and I've watched everything Roman has done. ...I have nothing but respect and reverence for Roman...guys, I can't tell you I'm the best wrestler in the world. Nobody can, unless their man is Roman Reigns. That's the best wrestler in the world. I'd like to think I'm number two and I always say Seth (Rollins) is number three...don't take my list that seriously. But Roman is undisputed, that's the best way to put it."

"If that is the situation we're walking into in 60-something days at WrestleMania, I can't shrivel under the lights. He's been there before, I haven't," he continued. "It's going to take everything I could possibly ever muster up and everything I have. But I've got to finish this story. It's real."