Cody Rhodes Reveals Indie Tribute Plans For WWE WrestleMania 39

Before he found his footing as the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes was globe-trotting across the professional wrestling industry. The second-generation star defied the wrestling world by requesting his release from WWE in 2016, citing frustrations with his gimmick and spot on the card. Rhodes would then go on a hero's journey of sorts, competing for multiple independent promotions across countless continents before finding a home in both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. While most of Rhodes's mainstream attention came in those aforementioned companies, a bulk of his success came on the independent circuit.

Even as he now approaches an ever-elusive WWE WrestleMania main event, Rhodes remembers his roots. Speaking on HOT 97, Rhodes revealed that he plans on paying tribute to "every independent promotion" he worked for at April's Showcase of the Immortals.

"Small spoiler I guess, I was trying to come up with this idea for a weight belt for a very specific PLE or pay-per-view, whatever you wanna call it where I wrote every independent promotion I worked at on it," Rhodes said. "Because that was the most important thing I did. This connection with these fans and getting to know them and grassroots and that became really my bread and butter."

While Rhodes was exclusive to AEW come 2019, he toured the independent circuit from 2016 through 2018. His first matches came at EVOLVE Wrestling, where he battled stars like Zack Sabre Jr. and Chris Hero. From there, Rhodes wrestled for Canada's Alpha-1 Wrestling, the United Kingdom's What Culture Pro Wrestling, and California's Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

Rhodes has not been shy about showing love to his past since he returned to WWE in April 2022. Following his win at WWE Royal Rumble this past month, Rhodes could be seen making the "too sweet" gesture followed by a finger gun, two references to his time with Bullet Club. That NJPW faction is where he bonded with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, which would ultimately lead to the formation of AEW.

Rhodes challenges for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39 this April.