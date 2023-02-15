Cody Rhodes Walks Back Previous Comments About The Rock at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes opted to correct some comments he recently made about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's involvement at WrestleMania 39 this coming April in Los Angeles. Rhodes spoke with The Daily Mail back in early February after winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, all but confirming that Johnson wouldn't play a role in the WrestleMania main event despite years of rumors about him coming out of retirement to face Roman Reigns. Rhodes expressed his belief that, even though Johnson is a massive star, that WWE is actually better off with the storylines it currently has going into WrestleMania rather than relying on a legend coming in for a one-off match.

"With all the respect in the world to one of the GOATs The Rock, it looks like the options we have here within the roster are even better because of the stories that are happening," Rhodes explained. "One story about finishing something that started in 1978 – seven years before I was even born – and another story of really the tragedy of being welcomed into the Bloodline and then what you saw unfolds. I think with the amount of time between now and WrestleMania, it's important I keep my eyes squarely fixed on WrestleMania, squarely wrestling for the WWE Undisputed Championship and as you hinted that may not be against Roman Reigns. Now I don't know if anyone can beat Roman Reigns, I truly don't, but for me, it's about picking up the chip."

Cody Rhodes Would Love The Rock at WrestleMania 39

Rhodes updated his thoughts in a new interview with Sports Illustrated this week — "I said the other day, and I said it in a pretty nice way, but I said 'Hey, all respect to the Rock, I like what we have.' I'm going to walk that one back. WrestleMania is amazing. If Rock decides to come to WrestleMania, please. Simply because, we're able to have WrestleMania because of someone like The Rock, and Rock was able to have WrestleMania because of somebody like (Hulk) Hogan, and because of the Dustys [Dusty Rhodes], the Flairs [Ric Flair], the Pipers [Roddy Piper]. Our industry doesn't just exist. The content is so important in keeping it healthy and keeping it going and respecting these long-time fans. I hope I didn't talk out of turn because I absolutely adore The Rock and would love it if he was present in any setting. His family is massively important to what we do and if Rock decides to show up to WrestleMania, Hollywood would love that. I will say, if Rock doesn't come to WrestleMania, we have an unbelievable card, if not the best ever, at the biggest ever in terms of the financials, the gates, two days in Hollywood. It's a win-win."