Colt Cabana Pokes Fun at CM Punk's All Out Rant

Even now two weeks removed, the AEW All Out press conference continues to make headlines. Former AEW World Champion CM Punk kicked off the presser by going on an explicit tirade about his situation with Colt Cabana. While the two used to be good friends, Punk and Cabana had a falling out in late 2018 after the two were taken to court by WWE doctor Chris Amann. Punk went into detail about why he and Cabana no longer see eye to eye and accused AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks of spreading rumors that he attempted to get Cabana fired from AEW.

Since the presser, Punk underwent surgery for a torn triceps and has remained completely silent on social media. Cabana has indirectly addressed the press conference on Twitter, as he has liked tweets that contain opinions of what went down. While Cabana has still yet to give his thoughts on what Punk said, he made reference to one of Punk's now-infamous comments on a recent Twitch stream.

"My brother is the director of Family Guy, if you didn't know that. That's a fun little tidbit. My brother is the director of Family Guy. You can look up his name. He also shares a bank account with my mother," Cabana joked. "It's just all in the family, you know how it is."

This is in reference to Punk mentioning that Cabana "shares a bank account with his mother," which he claimed "tells you all you need to know about what kind of character that is."

While Cabana has not been seen on AEW television in months, he recently worked the Ring of Honor: Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view where he defeated Anthony Henry by pinfall. AEW President Tony Khan has denied rumors that Cabana has been "re-assigned" to ROH, but did clarify that his new contract is to do "different work."

"There is certainly a perception out there that I don't think is accurate that when I purchased Ring of Honor and also [as] some of the contracts were coming up and I was starting to make moves—whether it was renewing them in most cases or not renewing them or in some cases reassigning people—there was a misconception that was perpetuated unfairly that CM Punk had anything to do with me wanting to move Colt Cabana to the Ring of Honor roster when his contract came up," Khan said earlier this month. "I will clarify that, just to take it head on, that he [Punk] had nothing to do with any of the contracts I picked up, whether I did or didn't. But in particular, I did pick up Colt Cabana's contract and gave him a similar contract to do different work."