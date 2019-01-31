Conor McGregor Fined and Suspended for UFC 229 Brawl

Disciplinary action has been put into action following Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 post-fight brawl. Both fighters have been fined and suspended, but for much different amounts of time and money

The Nevada State Athletic Commission slapped McGregor with a retroactive 6-month suspension dating back to Oct. 6 along with a $50,000 fine. For Nurmagomedov, things were significantly steeper as he was hit with a 9-month suspension and $500,000 fine. Two of Nurmagomedov’s teammates were also handed one-year suspensions and $25,000 fines.

Considering the massive discrepancy in penalties, McGregor sang the praises of NSAC for their decision.

“I am thankful for the Nevada athletic commissions fair assessment and handling of the brawl incident. It was not my intention to land the final blow of the night on my opponent’s blood relative. It’s just how it played out. I look forward to competing again soon,” he tweeted.

McGregor’s Manager, Audie A. Attar echoed similar sentiments in a quote to ESPN.

“We are grateful to the commission for their serious focus and the decision which will allow fans to see their favorite fighter return to the Octagon,” he said.

However, Nurmagomedov’s camp is singing a much different tune as his manager Ali Abdelaziz says his fighter will never compete in Nevada again.

“He’s done with Vegas for giving his brothers such harsh punishment,” Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN. “He loves MSG [Madison Square Garden]. Lots of his fans live around there, and New York has always been good to him. He misses fighting in New York.”

McGregor’s suspension will lift early April, while Nurmagomedov will have to wait till this summer to be free. The early sentiment says they’ll have their rematch, but no one is sure when that may be. Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round of their first bout.

Regardless, NSAC’s decision came as good news for McGregor who thought he’d gloat about the news by trolling one of Nurmagomedov’s henchmen.

“Straight left hand inside the attackers jab. He attempted to use the big security guard that’s in all the movies as cover, but I could smell him a mile away and landed flush down the pipe. The final blow of the night UFC 229 in association with McGregor Sports and Entertainment,” he wrote.

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 30, 2019

