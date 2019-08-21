Watch: Daniel Bryan Reveals Roman Reigns’ Attacker During SmackDown

After promising to reveal Roman Reigns’ attacker on last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan followed through on his promise in the closing moments of this week’s show.

Or did he?

Bryan was all over the broadcast this week, bringing a man with a black bag over his head into a secluded room with Erick Rowan early in the show, stating that it was Reigns’ attacker.

Later, Bryan had a barn-burner of a match with Buddy Murphy which saw the rising star defeat him clean, 1-2-3, in the middle of the ring. Bryan and Rowan followed that up with a beat down of Murphy backstage for his troubles.

Later, Bryan and Rowan returned to the room with the man they accused of being Reigns’ attacker. After the main event of the night (which saw Kevin Owens lose to Elias following interference from Shane McMahon), the cameras cut to the back as Reigns entered the room.

Bryan again promised Reigns that after all of their research, they found this man to be the attacker. He unmasked the man, and what appeared was an older man with very much the same look as Erick Rowan (whom Buddy Murphy had previously claimed, even on Tuesday’s broadcast, was responsible). Same facial hair and everything.

Reigns responded with a look of confusion and didn’t say a word.

So how do you think this will play out? Will this man truly be the person responsible for the attack, did Bryan put him up to it, or is it simply a decoy? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.