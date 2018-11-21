Daniel Bryan’s First WWE Championship Defense Revealed

Following a fantastic promo on Tuesday night where he declared the “Yes Movement” dead, WWE revealed Daniel Bryan’s first WWE Championship defense.

Styles will defend his title against the former champion, AJ Styles, at the WWE TLC PPV event on Sunday, December 16th in San Jose, California.

WWE’s announcement of the match reads as follows:

At WWE TLC, get ready for the highly-anticipated rematch that will pit newly crowned WWE Champion Daniel Bryan against the Superstar he stole the title from, AJ Styles. It was a match that was never supposed to happen. The stage had been set for an immense showdown between then-titleholder Styles and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, but when Bryan’s name came up during a heated exchange between Styles and Lesnar’s always-instigating advocate Paul Heyman, a brawl broke out between The Phenomenal One and The Beard. As a result, two of the blue brand’s best fought in an impromptu matchup for the WWE Championship later that night, and Bryan did the unthinkable, completely foregoing good-sportsmanship and kicking Styles below the belt when the referee wasn’t looking. Right or wrong, the maneuver gave him the advantage and, moments later, the WWE Title. In the wake of his brutal subsequent match against The Beast at Survivor Series, Bryan returned to the blue brand, casting off the WWE Universe as he claimed that both the “old Daniel Bryan” and The “Yes!” Movement were dead, and the “New Daniel Bryan” would never again give up on his dreams like he did when he announced his retirement. Don’t miss the highly-personal WWE Title Rematch at Survivor Series, Sunday, Dec. 16, streaming live at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network

Styles has not been seen since losing the WWE Championship to Styles on the November 13th edition of SmackDown, five days before the Survivor Series where he was set to face off with RAW’s WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. Instead, it was Bryan who went face to face with Lesnar at Survivor Series (and came up short in the process).

So far, the WWE TLC card looks as follows: