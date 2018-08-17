Daniel Bryan Explains Importance of Strong Competition for WWE

Daniel Bryan is a rare breed in the WWE. Not only is he a main-event level talent and a former multi-time world champion, but he also spent nearly a decade on the independent wrestling scene, becoming one of its most popular stars before signing with the WWE in 2009.

During an interview with Twitch personality TonyPizzaGuy, Bryan explained why a popular independent wrestling scene is so important, and why some of the rising stars outside of WWE may not want to rush their way into the promotion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was actually just talking with somebody from the creative team yesterday about how many awesome guys we have on SmackDown, and SmackDown is only a two-hour show,” Bryan said. “So how do we showcase all of them? And then now we’ve signed all these amazing independent guys and they only have a one hour show. So how do you showcase all of them? And their TakeOver pay-per-views, they’re only supposed to be two hours, now they’re starting to run a little bit longer. But how do you showcase all these incredible talents on this thing? So to me, unless you know that you’re going to come in and be showcased, you’re better off staying away on the independents and developing your craft and becoming a bigger star, that sort of thing.”

Bryan named a few independent wrestlers — Kenny Omega, Zack Sabre Jr. and The Young Bucks — as people he’d love to lock up with in WWE. But he added that it could be better for the pro wrestling world if they continued to wrestle for rival promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

“So I see these people, and I see the things that they’re doing, and I’m like, ‘Man I’d really like to wrestle them.’ So that’s I hope that they’d come to WWE,” Bryan said. “But for a thriving wrestling economy, you need more than just WWE. You need people on the outside. So that’s why part of me — everybody knows the Young Bucks’ contract with Ring of Honor is coming up and Kenny Omega’s contract is coming up — and that’s why part of me thinks they stay (away) from here so that we keep this thriving wrestling economy. Because the more places that you have for the fans to be interested in, the better it is for the fans, the better it is for the wrestlers, the better it is for the whole industry. The most popular time in history for wrestling was when there were two companies that were competing back and forth. And it was great for wrestlers, it was great for the fans and it was great for each individual company. Wrestling had never been so popular as it was in that era.

“I think there’s a real opportunity,” he added. “Especially with now you can reach fans in a different arena with the Internet and all that kind of stuff. That is where I’d like to see the wrestling industry go, to get a real competition for WWE that makes it better for everybody.”

Bryan is scheduled to face The Miz at SummerSlam on Sunday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.