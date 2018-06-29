Dave Bautista’s Family Photos Will Make Your Day

Not everyone participates in family photos. Even less chose wear matching outfits. But 6-time WWE Champion Dave Bautista does both.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star recently posted a photo of he and his wife wearing matching Where’s Waldo shirts. And to show they meant business, The Bautista’s put their dogs in the exact outfit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The only unfortunate thing about this picture is that there’s only one of them. Congrats to the Bautista’s for nailing family photo day.

Despite not being an active member of WWE, Bautista found his name in a number of wrestling headlines in 2018. the 49-year old has been vocal about wanting to return to WWE for one more run, going as far to tease WreslemNai matches with Randy Orton and Triple H.

However, The Animal revealed during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan that he was contacted by WE to be Ronda Rousey’s tag team partner at WrestleMania 34.

“This is all insider stuff, and I usually don’t share. I’m really an old-school kayfabe guy,” Batista said. “But they reached out to me earlier this year to possibly come back and do that thing with Ronda [Rousey]. And I said that I would be willing to do it only if we teased something for me and Hunter to go to Mania next year. And they said, ‘Yeah, that would be great. I love that idea.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s great. I’ll come back a few times during the year, and we’ll tease it, and we’ll work it and we’ll milk it. And we’ll go to Mania, me and Hunter, next year.’ Oh, I love that idea. Let’s do it!”

Despite Batista’s eagerness, WWE went cold on the concept.

“So, we literally talked for about like three weeks and then they just stopped calling me,” Batista continued. “I sent a text to Hunter. I was like, ‘Hey man, I don’t know if you put any more thought into what’s going on. I’m really excited about the possibilities.’ And I literally never heard back from them. They just stopped talking to me about it. Man, I don’t know what else I can do to try to … I want to end my career the right way. I’m faithful and loyal to the WWE. I’m proud of being from there and I want to do good business with them, but they just don’t make it easy. You know, they just don’t.”

A report came out earlier this week that Bautista’s return is not believed to be a priority for WWE. We’ll hope that’s exaggerated because Bautista is a name most fans would love to see have one more run as a Superstar.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Photo: Getty