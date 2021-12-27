Deathmatch Wrestler Markus Crane Dies at 33

Independent wrestler and deathmatch competitor Markus Crane, whose real name is Mark Pobanz, has passed away at the age of 33. The wrestling community has come together to mourn Crane’s passing, with promotions such as Freelance Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling sharing how he will be missed by his colleagues and fans alike. A statement from GCW acknowledged a 2019 brain injury suffered by Crane, and his long road to returning to the ring. Crane recently took a break from professional wrestling to tend to his well-being and to spend time with his family, where he was working on his sobriety.

Crane had brain surgery in 2019, and PWInsider reports he passed away in his sleep after complaining of a headache, according to close friends. A family member reportedly found Crane after he passed away. He had recently celebrated 30 days of being sober. GCW, one of the many promotions Crane competed in, released a heartfelt statement on Crane’s death, which you can read below.

Rest in Peace, Markus.

We'll miss you 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gzoqmCkVZL — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 27, 2021

“With sadness, GCW mourns the loss of Markus Crane. As a performer, Markus embodied the spirit of GCW. He was an underdog and an outlaw. He was fearless in the ring and determined to succeed against the odds. He played a major role in GCW’s early success and was part of the heart and soul of our roster from day one.

“Markus was passionate about GCW and Deathmatch Wrestling. We were proud to have him represent GCW at Korauken Hall during our inaugural tour of Japan.

“In 2019, Markus suffered a traumatic brain injury that nearly took his life. We were all inspired (but not surprised) as he made a miraculous recovery and worked tirelessly to make his eventual return to the ring.

“Most recently, Markus returned home to his family with a commitment to focusing his energy towards a healthier lifestyle. He had celebrated a series of milestones in his sobriety which he was proud to show off and left us all excited for his future.

“As a friend, Markus was caring and loyal. He was quick to smile, or bring a smile to your face. We were all lucky to know him.

“Rest in Peace, Markus. We will miss you.”