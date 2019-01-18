Update on Dolph Ziggler’s Potential Exit From WWE

It’s high season for WWE rumors and on top The Revival and Mike and Maria Kanellis reportedly seeking their release, Dolph Ziggler could also be on the outs. While Ziggler potentially leaving WWE is nothing new, there are a few new developments regarding his speculative exit.

We haven’t seen Ziggler in a WWE ring for nearly a month and he has reportedly not been traveling with the company as of late. Even more, Ziggler switched his Twitter profile to Nic Nameth, his real name. This could easily be an example of Ziggler having fun at WWE’s fans expense especially when you take one his latest tweets into account.

big, if true — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 18, 2019

But how likely is it that Ziggler is leaking? During an episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez indicated that this is a slippery situation and that multiple outcomes seem likely.

“I can’t tell you anything about it because I don’t know. I know that there are people in WWE who think he’s leaving imminently. I know there are people that think that he’s not leaving. I don’t know what his contract status is. If he’s working without a contract then I think it’s possible that he could leave, but I think they’re going to throw like a ton of money at him for him not to leave. If he is under contract I think there is like zero chance they’ll offer him a release,” he said.

So where does this leave us? Well now that Ziggler seems to be playing along, the idea of all of this being a charade perpetuated by internet rumors seems all too real. This is just the latest installment of ZigglerMania where a few details leak onto the internet and wild conclusions soon follow. In early 2018, a report came out from Sports illustrated that Ziggler signed a massive extension that came with a litany of exclusive privileges. The report was so convincing that Ziggler said his own father sent him a congratulatory text, but the Show Off said that he actually never signed anything.

It sounds like we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. If Ziggler is signed through the month then we’ll likely see him at the Rumble. But if for some reason he doesn’t show up on January 27, then the narrative of him leaving would appear to be valid. Essentially, this is a situation loaded with ambiguity and trying to find the right answer at this stage is pointless.

