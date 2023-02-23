WWE's Dominik Mysterio Makes a Bizarre Claim About Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has been making life hell for his famous father, Rey Mysterio, ever since he aligned with The Judgement Day at Clash at the Castle last year. That includes bringing Rhea Ripley to various family holiday parties and trying to fight Rey (which led to him getting "arrested" back at Christmas). Rey, after repeatedly refusing to fight Dom, was eventually moved to the Friday Night SmackDown roster in order to avoid his son's torment. But Dom and Ripley will both be on the Blue Brand (Ripley intends to call out her WrestleMania opponent Charlotte Flair) this week, which all but guarantees another family confrontation.

The former tag team champion was a guest on The Ringer's Cheap Heat podcast this week and made the bold claim that Rey used to hit him as a child. He later said he'd have a match with Rey "in a heartbeat."

"I think it would definitely be a full story moment, I just don't know if he'd do it man. I don't know if he has it in him to put his hands on me. Yeah, he would do it when I was a kid. He'd be more than happy to come home and put his hands on me and discipline me when I was a kid but now that I'm five, six inches taller than him, he doesn't [want to]. Is this not true? Is this not factual? He is five-four, I am six-one. I don't know if he is scared of me, but he definitely doesn't want any. Like I said, I've put my hands on him, I've 619ed him, I've thrown him against the post, I've betrayed him, I've ruined his holidays. I don't know what else I can do at this point. I just don't know if he has it in him to put his hands on me to be honest," Dom said (h/t Fightful).

All signs indicate Dom was portraying his onscreen character when he gave that quote. It's also possible that he was referring to a rather infamous Mysterio tweet where the former WWE Champion claimed he "beat" his kids while referring to them playing video games together.

Finally got my copy of #WWE13 can't wait to play it tonight on the bus & can't Waite to beat my kids as well! Enjoy619 pic.twitter.com/ZLNTVlms — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) October 29, 2012

