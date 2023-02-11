WWE Reveals Awesome Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio SmackDown Moment That Didn't Make TV

Last night's episode of WWE SmackDown ended with a match to decide the next challenger for WWE's Intercontinental Champion Gunther, involving Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, Santos Escobar, and Karrion Kross. It would end up being Madcap Moss who took the win and locked in his shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship, but Escobar and Mysterio would end up in an exchange after the match that felt truly special. Escobar and Mysterio would meet in the locker room in a moment that didn't make it on TV, but honestly should have, with both stars sharing their respect for each other and exchanging their masks, something sacred in Lucha Libre.

Mysterio was in the locker room and was soon joined by Escobar, who put down a chair next to Mysterio and sat down. "Ever since I was a little kid, pulling up with my dad and we saw you, and he said to me. 'You see him? That's Rey Mysterio. He's going to do big things in this business.' I guess, I guess that hit me, because when the time came for me to be here, all I ever wanted was to take your legacy and make it mine. Because hey, after all, my dad wasn't wrong. You did a lot of things, and still do," Escobar said.

EXCLUSIVE: @ReyMysterio and @EscobarWWE show their mutual respect for each other, gifting one another one of their own masks.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/b5nhKyz5Fq — WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2023

"But after tonight, I can only accept and respect that Rey is all about Lucha. And I guess, in honor to my dad, who didn't raise a Champion but raised a lion, I must present you with the ultimate sign of respect." He then handed Mysterio his mask from earlier in the night, adding "This doesn't mean I don't want your legacy, but hell, I do respect what you are."

"I remember you telling me that story one time, a long time ago when we first met," Mysterio said. "I cherish that story in my heart. And you know what this means. This is sacred. This is special. This, is something that is not to be messed around with. I respect that. And just as you presented me with something so sacred, I want to do the same."

He then picked up one of his masks and handed it to Escobar. "I want to present you with something that will bring out that ferociousness within that lion. Within your heart. And hoping that this will let you create your own legacy," Mysterio said.

They embraced before Escobar headed out of the room, and then Mysterio took a minute to look at the mask he was just given. Despite both just being in a match, they delivered this exchange exceptionally well, and it's a great moment that deserves the attention it's getting. I would have loved to see it on TV mind you, but at least it's getting some shine as a digital exclusive on WWE's social channels.

