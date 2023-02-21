The Undertaker Explains Hilarious Way He Suffered an Injury Against Rey Mysterio

The Undertaker was recently a guest on Tony Hawk's Hawk & Wolf podcast and described a hilarious way he accidentally suffered an injury while wrestling Rey Mysterio. During the interview, "The Deadman" discussed how he suffered an orbital bone injury back in 1995 in a match with Mabel, leading to him wearing his Phantom of the Opera-esque mask for a while.

"The doctor goes, 'you've lost about 50 percent of your orbital floor.' 'Excuse me?' 'You need to go home and find an ophthalmologist and a surgeon.' Come to find out, I ended up losing 90% of my orbital floor. My optic nerve is setting on a jagged piece of bone. If I got hit on the right side of my head again, there is a good chance I would have lost my eye. Took two surgeons, they go in, take out all the bone fragments, and they put in a fake one," Undertaker explained.

He then explained that his eye injury got even worse after a match with Rey Mysterio where he accidentally banged his face against the luchador's backside.

"Rey Mysterio, tiny guy, sweetheart of a guy, he ended up jumping off the top rope, and his ass was supposed to hit me in the chest, but it hit me right in the face. It was a bony ass. Bony ass, right on the bridge of my nose. He lands, I have all of his weight on my head, I hit the mat and blew out the other one. I broke my nose and I was concussed. It's hard being injured by an anus. My nose was broke, I fixed my nose right there, I just squeezed my nose back. The second one, to this day and it's probably been 15 years, I still have double vision," he explained.

Despite each man being a legend in their own right, the two only wrestled each other in one-on-one matches four times on TV or pay-per-view throughout their respective careers. Undertaker officially retired following his cinematic Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

