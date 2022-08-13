Drew McIntyre Pulled from WWE Live Events due to Back Issues

It seems one of WWE SmackDown's biggest stars is dealing with back issues, as today ProWrestling.net revealed that Drew McIntyre was pulled from WWE Live events this weekend. McIntyre is experiencing lower back soreness, but Fightful's report stated that surgery isn't expected to be required and that he is just resting up. Pulling him from events is considered a precautionary move, which makes sense since he was still active for last night's episode of SmackDown. McIntyre is also still expected to be available for WWE Clash at the Castle, where he will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Hopefully, McIntyre feels better soon.

McIntyre is in the mix for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship and will face Reigns for the Title at the anticipated Clash at the Castle premium live event in just a few weeks, so hopefully, he will feel as close to 100% as possible. McIntyre recently talked about the various shakeups in WWE and the current vibe, which seems to be quite positive, though he also mentioned that the vibe backstage was positive previously as well.

"The vibe is very positive, but I'd also be lying if I said the vibe wasn't positive prior. I can't remember a time where everybody was just down the whole time," McIntyre said. "Everybody knows that you just have to keep giving it your all, and hopefully, the opportunity will come. Everybody can't be pushed and used at the same time, but I've always been of the belief, that in WWE, keep your head down, give it all you've got, keep improving in your weak areas, and your account to the person in the mirror, that opportunity will come and it's up to you to smash it."

"Recently, obviously, there's been a lot more outside the box things going on, which has been very exciting for our watching audience, but also for our locker room as well. 'Oh crap, what's going to happen next? Is somebody going to come back that we miss in the locker room? That'd be cool.' It also adds some buzz and excitement to the show, which is always good as well," McIntyre said. "You've seen already, a few superstars have returned and it's got people talking, especially socially, and we could use a little depth on our roster, so it's only a good thing as far as I'm concerned, especially if people are talking."

McIntyre will face Reigns at Clash at the Castle on September 3rd, which will stream on Peacock.