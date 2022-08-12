Drew McIntyre Addresses the Vibe in WWE and What it was Like Before Triple H

There have been several changes and returning faces in WWE since Vince McMahon retired as WWE CEO, changes made by the team taking over, which includes Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as Co-CEOS and Triple H as head of WWE creative. Small changes can already be felt on Raw and SmackDown, and formerly released stars like Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Dexter Lumis have made returns, and those moves have been received positively by the fanbase. The vibe in WWE also seems to be positive, but in a new interview with Adrian Hernandez of KXST 1140 The Bet Las Vegas, Drew McIntyre said that the atmosphere and overall vibe in WWE were previously positive as well.

"The vibe is very positive, but I'd also be lying if I said the vibe wasn't positive prior. I can't remember a time where everybody was just down the whole time," McIntyre said. "Everybody knows that you just have to keep giving it your all, and hopefully, the opportunity will come. Everybody can't be pushed and used at the same time, but I've always been of the belief, that in WWE, keep your head down, give it all you've got, keep improving in your weak areas, and your account to the person in the mirror, that opportunity will come and it's up to you to smash it."

"Recently, obviously, there's been a lot more outside the box things going on, which has been very exciting for our watching audience, but also for our locker room as well. 'Oh crap, what's going to happen next? Is somebody going to come back that we miss in the locker room? That'd be cool.' It also adds some buzz and excitement to the show, which is always good as well," McIntyre said. "You've seen already, a few superstars have returned and it's got people talking, especially socially, and we could use a little depth on our roster, so it's only a good thing as far as I'm concerned, especially if people are talking."

Tonight's episode of SmackDown might feature more returns too, as recent reports indicate that Top Dolla and Ashante The Adonis are expected to be at the show. It's now known in what capacity they will be utilized or if they will actually appear on TV tonight, but it's intriguing nonetheless.

H/T Fightful