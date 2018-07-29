Phoenix Authorities Release Enzo Amore Police Report

In May, Phoenix Police closed an investigation against for WWE Superstar Enzo Amore due to shaky claims of sexual assault made by an Arizona woman. Amore, now going by Real1, was further exonerated on Friday when the police departments report made its way to the internet.

Citing contradictory statements, no hotel security footage, and lack of corroborative DNA evidence, the document—published by ProWrestlingSheet—comes as another victory for Amore.

Even more, Amore’s original assertion that he never knew about the charges until his accuser tweeted them—the same day he was excused and suspended by WWE—looks to be truthful.

Amore was fired shortly thereafter, a reason was believed to be his lack of transparency about that charges. However, Enzo has always maintained he found out like the rest of America.

Now that Amore’s name has been cleared, one would think a the WWE door may open once again. However, Amore doesn’t sound interested in returning to the company.

In a recent appearance on The Steve Austin Show, Amore ruled out any possibility of coming back to WWE. His reason? Health.

“I blocked every number that had 203 in it. Straight up. I couldn’t go back anyway. I have sciatica. I can’t walk, bro. I can’t do things physically that I once could do,” he said.

Amore was released in January after the allegation hit the public. At the time Amore was one of WWE’s most consistent acts as he spent most nights carrying the 205 Live division.

“Getting to the end there heading to WrestleMania, I was saying to myself that I wasn’t sure that I could make it to WrestleMania, I wasn’t even sure that I could make it to the Royal Rumble. I was so beat up but I kayfabed the s—t out of it. I don’t want to go back anytime soon. I need my body to recover. I am not healthy right now physically,” he continued.

Part of Enzo’s character was a call back to the glamorous lifestyle of Ric Flair. This meant Amore was perpetually in character making his existence an exhausting one.

“I can’t touch my toes. I used to be able to. I was putting off so many things and burning the candle until the end. When I was a heel and had that title I was going hard. I was showing up to work. I had a few nights that I didn’t have any nights of sleep, but you just couldn’t see it on camera,” he said.

