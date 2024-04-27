Recently Cleared AEW Star Returning on Collision

Last fall, Rey Fenix of the Lucha Bros. embarked on his very first singles run in AEW when he won the International Championship from Jon Moxley at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Fenix was said to have suffered an unknown injury during that match but he persisted, defending the championship a handful of other times before he dropped it to Orange Cassidy just a month later. Though it seemed very sudden at the time, Fenix has gone on record to state that he re-aggravated an old wound during that match, the same one where Moxley got concussed and had to call an audible.

In January, Fenix gave an update on his condition to Denise Salcedo, explaining that he believes it's the "worst injury" he's ever had. "We are working on the recovery," Fenix said. "It's one of my...I think it's the worst injury [I've ever had]. But I'm taking my time. I'm doing a good job on my recovery. I've put everything with the doctors. I'm following the doctor's line. I'm doing my best. I can talk about so much about that soon. Soon I'll be in the ring, doing lucha libre, the thing that makes me so happy."

Ahead of tonight's Collision, AEW announced that Fenix will return to action for the first time since October 10. The show will be live from Daily's Place once again, following up an action-packed Dynamite that took place there earlier in the week. This will be the company's first time at Daily's for Collision, which seems like a perfect time and place to bring Fenix back. Fenix will go head to head with Beast Mortos (formerly Black Taurus). They've faced off against one another a few times in their careers, mostly recently last August in PWG.

Tonight's Collision has a special start time of 8:30 p.m. due to the Celtics and Miami Heat game taking place before the show. Rampage will follow Collision again this week, allotting for three hours of nonstop action on TNT. Collision will see the new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland speak for the first time since winning the belt at Dynasty, the AEW debut of Grizzled Young Vets who will face The Acclaimed, and Bullet Club Gold against Action Andretti and Top Flight for the Unified Trios Championships. Additionally, AEW President Tony Khan will address his condition after being attacked by The Elite on Dynamite. Khan has made headlines showing up to the NFL Draft in a neck brace, explaining that he feels "lucky" to be able to work the Draft and at AEW.