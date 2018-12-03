Eric Bischoff Tells Story of Kissing Stephanie McMahon With Vince McMahon Watching

A lot of weird things happen in front of WWE cameras. But Eric Bischoff and Stephanie McMahon having a PG-13 make out session in front Vince McMahon is a memory none of us can fully shake.

On recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff gave a tell-all about the notorious kiss, ranging from how it came to be, to how it was received.

At the time Bischoff and Stephanie were Raw and SmackDown General Managers. Back then, WWE relied heavily on the rivalry between the shows, so Bischoff and Stephanie shared a lot of camera time.

“I liked the idea of working with Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie was pretty green still at the time. She had been on camera before quite a bit, but she still wasn’t in her groove 100 percent yet. But she had so much talent,” he said.

Bischoff swears he has no idea who officially pitched the kiss, but he has a suspicion it was Vince

“To this day, because again, WWE, nobody talks about whose idea it was. As many times as I spent with Bruce Prichard I had never asked him that question, which is really weird because I would still like to know. I am pretty sure it was Vince McMahon‘s idea but I would still like to know,” stated Bischoff.

Bischoff was all for the idea, not because he’d get to gloat, but because he thought the Raw vs. Smackdown angle needed a twist.

“I thought it was a great idea; again, it was pushing the envelope. It was the foundation of what could have been a great storyline as opposed to the back-and-forth stuff that we were doing about who was the better brand. That kind of s—t didn’t really get over with the audience because it wasn’t big enough. It wasn’t controversial enough, it wasn’t hot enough, it didn’t feel believable enough,” said Bischoff. “It was just going through the motions of trying to create two separate brands. This was a beat that I thought when they laid it out to me. I thought this could work depending on where they were going to go with it, but I thought it was a great idea. I was really excited.”

Vince McMahon is a notorious micromanager of his WWE product, meaning he rarely misses anything that happens on camera. Meaning WWE’s boss had a front row seat to watching Bischoff of his daughter go at it.

“Having [Vince] standing there directing the scene while I was making out with his daughter – I knew she didn’t want to do it,” said Bischoff. “It was like me and how I felt when I had to take a Stink Face from Rikishi. I am sure she wasn’t feeling that, but she was a pro and as weird as it was, again, as a character you are doing it,” he said.

Bischoff felt like the segment went very well, as fans seemed to behind the idea. However, despite the promising lead, WWE never followed up that storyline – making one of the most avant-garde moments in WWE history totally useless

“I think it was a live segment, and as I am doing it I can hear the crowd reacting even though I was in a remote arena. But I can hear the reaction from the crowd, thinking, holy s—t, this is going to be great! Then it got dropped. It was like, boom, gone, never to be spoken of again which was really weird. It was more weird for me than having Vince McMahon standing there directing me as I make out with his daughter. His direction was very animated, but we did it and then it’s gone. It’s like, what the f—k?”

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]