UFC Apex To Host First WWE Event With NXT Battleground

After reports surfaced that the NXT Battleground PLE would be moved from the tentative location of Savannah, Georgia on May 26, the official date and location was revealed this afternoon. WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, in partnership with UFC, today announced that NXT Battleground will now emanate from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 9. This is the very first time a WWE event has been hosted in the 130,000-square foot production facility, home of UFC Fight Night events, Dana White's Contender Series and more.

The reported shift in location took place just one day after AEW announced that it would be running its yearly Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in March. Other than the pandemic in 2020, Double or Nothing has run in Las Vegas since its inception and will return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the first time since 2019. The UFC Apex venue which was built during the pandemic, now houses select Fight Night events and was renovated to accommodate a limited capacity of 1000 in 2022.

"We are always exploring new frontiers to showcase NXT and we are excited to bring Battleground to this world-class event and production facility in partnership with UFC," said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

Soon, very limited NXT Battleground Priority Passes will be available through WWE's exclusive partner On Location, which gives fans a chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and much more. Fans are able to place a deposit down to secure access ahead of the general public on-sale.

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque wrote on X, "The state-of-the-art UFC Apex has been home to so many incredible events… and for the first time ever, on June 9, @WWE becomes part of that. Huge thanks to @ufc and @danawhite for their partnership in bringing #NXTBattleground to Vegas."

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on WWE and NXT Battleground.