Fans Beyond Hyped for Mercedes Mone's AEW Dynamite Debut
AEW fans are beyond excited for Mercedes Mone's AEW debut at Big Business
Mercedes More made her long-awaited debut in All Elite Wrestling at Big Business and to say the crowd was hyped would be an understatement. The crowd in the arena delivered a huge reaction for Mone, but the reaction the debut received online was just as big. Fans have been waiting to see Mone back in the ring since an injury sidelined her late last year, and in the interim fans weren't sure where that in-ring return would actually happen. Now it's official and she's in AEW, and you can check out some of the biggest reactions flying in on the next slide.
It was previously reported that Mone was in talks with WWE to return to the company at one point, but those talks evidently fell through. Talks with AEW had happened previously, but those stopped at one point as well. Those talks reportedly picked up again and from that point on it was pretty much assumed that she would eventually end up in AEW.
Mone had not really given any details about her departure from WWE, but she has started to shed more light on what happened and what led to her leaving. Mone revealed some of the thinking behind her decision in an interview with the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast.
"Something inside of me told me that I needed to go do this and stand up for myself. It was a very hard decision because wrestling in WWE has been my whole life. People don't know, it's been my whole life," Moné said. "It's the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my whole life, but it's the proudest. It's crazy, because I would not be sitting here, living the best version of my life and getting to be everything I've ever dreamt of, and more. It makes me so excited because that moment changed my whole life for the better. I'm so thankful for that moment. I'm so proud of myself. I'm so proud of Trinity (Naomi), of just how strong we were."
Already Building Up Other Stars
Calling out Willow right from the jump. See I love this cross promotional storyline stuff. Taking a real issue and making it something that can boost Willow’s career. #MercedesMoné #CEO #AEWDynamite— The Rantin Review (@RantinReview) March 14, 2024
Respect
AND THEY PUT THAT RESPECT ON HER NAME!!! #CEO #AEW #AEWBigBusiness #MercedesMoné @AEW @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/MfQddFps6e— Beekay Potter (@BLASTAMUS) March 14, 2024
Crying
I AM CRYING#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWBigBusiness #MercedesMoné pic.twitter.com/H0klFDTeLO— 🤑BIG BU$INE$$🤑 (@Ghostless) March 14, 2024
She Ate
Okay this is THE GRAPHIC WE WAITED FOR.
This eats like we knew it was gonna eat! 🍴 💵
Welcome back Mercedes! #MercedesMone.
You’re gonna show AEW who the BossCEO is. #AEWBigBusiness pic.twitter.com/voVsFjB8el— ⭕️ Natasha “Tashster”® (@Tashster) March 14, 2024
Deserves The Moment
That was dope! #MercedesMone deserves this moment! Congratulations and nothing but the best wishes for her! #AEWBigBusiness #CEO #AllEliteCEO— 💜 Ebony 💜 (@prEttybroWn3) March 14, 2024
Amazing
What amazing segment by the CEO #MercedesMoné @MercedesVarnado #AEWBigBusiness— Jason G LegitBoss 😎 (@Jason_Gilliam05) March 14, 2024
Definition of Aura
The definition of aura in one video.
Loud "ceo" chants from the AEW fans in Boston.
What a pop!!!!
Say what you want about Mercedes Moné, you can't deny she's a star.
The bo$$ is dead, long live Moné 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.#MercedesMoné #AEWBigBusiness pic.twitter.com/snIoTsd5YL— R. Wilson (@Raph089968) March 14, 2024
Missed Her
YESSSSSSS!!!!! #MercedesMone #IsBack 🥰🥰🥰🥰 I’ve missed her so much 😭👍 #AEWBigBusiness #AEWDynamite #WelcomeBack #CEO pic.twitter.com/i5UM00pGhu— Haze 🥀 (@GameMasterHaze) March 14, 2024
The G.O.A.T.
That’s my CEO Greatest female wrestler alive !!!! My GOAT!!! 🤑🤑🤑 Also thank god they didn’t make us wait to see her !!! #MercedesMoné #AEWBigBusiness https://t.co/BT9D9MLStN— Darsylle🇲🇸🌋🇲🇸 (@Dee_Banks589) March 14, 2024