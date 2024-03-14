Fans Beyond Hyped for Mercedes Mone's AEW Dynamite Debut

Mercedes More made her long-awaited debut in All Elite Wrestling at Big Business and to say the crowd was hyped would be an understatement. The crowd in the arena delivered a huge reaction for Mone, but the reaction the debut received online was just as big. Fans have been waiting to see Mone back in the ring since an injury sidelined her late last year, and in the interim fans weren't sure where that in-ring return would actually happen. Now it's official and she's in AEW, and you can check out some of the biggest reactions flying in on the next slide.

It was previously reported that Mone was in talks with WWE to return to the company at one point, but those talks evidently fell through. Talks with AEW had happened previously, but those stopped at one point as well. Those talks reportedly picked up again and from that point on it was pretty much assumed that she would eventually end up in AEW.

Mone had not really given any details about her departure from WWE, but she has started to shed more light on what happened and what led to her leaving. Mone revealed some of the thinking behind her decision in an interview with the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast.

"Something inside of me told me that I needed to go do this and stand up for myself. It was a very hard decision because wrestling in WWE has been my whole life. People don't know, it's been my whole life," Moné said. "It's the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my whole life, but it's the proudest. It's crazy, because I would not be sitting here, living the best version of my life and getting to be everything I've ever dreamt of, and more. It makes me so excited because that moment changed my whole life for the better. I'm so thankful for that moment. I'm so proud of myself. I'm so proud of Trinity (Naomi), of just how strong we were."

