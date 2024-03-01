Mercedes Moné Teases Dream Match With Rumored WWE Signing at AEW Big Business

"You know where to find me," Moné wrote to Giulia.

Mercedes Moné is all but confirmed to be #AllElite. The Boss began 2024 as one of professional wrestling's hottest free agents, leading to both AEW and WWE courting her. Moné's WWE talks were reported to have fallen through early due to the two sides being far apart on financial terms. As for her talks with AEW, things seemed to progress in a positive direction from the jump. Reports snowballed up until AEW President Tony Khan's announcement of AEW Dynamite: Big Business, a special edition of AEW's flagship show emanating from Moné's hometown arena, Boston's TD Garden.

All signs point to Moné making her AEW debut at that event, but her role within the broadcast remains unknown.

Mercedes Moné Teases Dream Match Upon AEW Arrival

The Boss is open for business.

Prior to her ankle injury in Summer 2023, New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM had both been building to a high-profile clash between Mercedes Moné and Giulia. While there was some speculation that the match could go down at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, it ultimately never materialized. That said, Giulia is still invested in making in happen.

Taking to social media, Giulia proclaimed that she plans on holding the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship until she can defend it against Moné, as Moné was originally scheduled to win the title in the match that she injured her ankle.

"You standing on big business or you just standing around!" Moné wrote back. "You know where to find me."

Moné's name-drop of "big business" points to the site of her rumored AEW debut, AEW Dynamite: Big Business. With Moné not being announced in advance for that show, her role on the broadcast could come in either a segment or match capacity. This tease opens up the possibility of Moné and Giulia having their long-awaited bout at the upcoming special edition of AEW Dynamite.

Something that could prevent that is Giulia's future plans. Giulia is reportedly WWE bound as soon as April, as she has informed STARDOM's parent company Bushiroad that she will depart the promotion at the end of March, which is when her contract expires. Considering she won't be a full free agent until the end of the month, it's unlikely that WWE could prevent Giulia from making an appearance on AEW programming. That said, AEW did sign Will Ospreay four months prior to his free agency beginning in an effort to ensure he wouldn't go to WWE.

AEW Dynamite: Big Business goes down on Wednesday, March 13th.