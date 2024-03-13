WWE Superstars Are in Town for Mercedes Moné's Expected AEW Debut

After months of rumors and reports, it seems like fans might finally be getting the long-awaited AEW debut of Mercedes Moné during tonight's Big Business episode of AEW Dynamite, and some WWE Superstars being in attendance is just the latest confirmation that it's actually happening. PWInsider shared the news that Bayley and Naomi are both in Boston tonight to celebrate Mercedes' AEW debut, sharing a photo of the three together. This would be pretty par for the course, as all three stars have supported each other and showed up at big moments over the past few years, so they would obviously also be there for Moné on such a big occasion.

Bayley was there for Mercedes' debut in New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom and has also been at various events where Mercedes and Naomi previously appeared. Moné was also in attendance when Naomi made her debut in Impact Wrestling, and now the crew is back together for Moné's anticipated return to the ring after an injury sidelined her in late 2023.

Moné has recently started opening up about her departure from WWE, and while she hasn't revealed all the details, she has spoken about the decision to leave in a new interview with the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast. During that conversation, Moné revealed that the decision to leave was the hardest decision she's ever experienced, but also that it was the right one to make.

"Something inside of me told me that I needed to go do this and stand up for myself. It was a very hard decision because wrestling in WWE has been my whole life. People don't know, it's been my whole life," Moné said. "It's the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my whole life, but it's the proudest. It's crazy, because I would not be sitting here, living the best version of my life and getting to be everything I've ever dreamt of, and more. It makes me so excited because that moment changed my whole life for the better. I'm so thankful for that moment. I'm so proud of myself. I'm so proud of Trinity (Naomi), of just how strong we were."

Moné also addressed the story of her departure itself and the eagerness of people who weren't in the room talking about what happened. "Everybody wanted to talk about it. Everybody wanted to act like they were in the room. Everybody acted like they were in the room, or worked there, or were backstage, or knew what happened, or knew what was said," Moné said. "All I know is that I handled it like a CEO, like the boss that I am, with my head held high."

You can find the official card for tonight's Big Business episode of AEW Dynamite below, and you can tune into AEW Dynamite tonight at 8 PM EST.

AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe (C) vs. Wardlow

Willow Nightingale vs. Riho

The New Elite (Young Bucks and Okada) vs. Pac, Penta, and Eddie Kingston

Darby Allin vs. Jay White

Chris Jericho and Hook vs Gates of Agony

