Superstar Billy Graham Really Hates the Idea of Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar

It seems like most WWE fans are excited to see Finn Balor go one-on-one with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. But WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham is not one of them.

On Raw this week, Braun Strowman flipped over a limousine. Usually, that’s a great way to make an impression in WWE, but it was Vince McMahon’s limo. Enraged, McMahon stripped Strowman of his Rumble opportunity with Lesnar and swapped him out for Finn Balor. And this was worthy of a Facebook rant by Graham.

“Well fans, just my professional opinion once more, and certainly nothing personal about any of the talent. But as you folks who watched RAW last night ( I didn’t ) know that ” The Monster Among Men ” Braun Strowman has been pulled from the main event against Lesnar. Despite Strowman’s superhuman strength and his ability to over turn paramedic trucks, 18 wheeler 10,000 pound cab trucks, and then overturn Vince’s limo, he can’t quite seem to beat a mere mortal in Brock Lesnar. So, now he has been replaced with less than 2 weeks before this mega PPV by Finn Balor,” he wrote.

To Graham, Balor is simply too small to have a believable match with the Universal Champion.

“Does anyone in their right mind really believe Finn will have a chance in Hell of beating Lesnar ? I would want my money back immediately. Word is Finn Balor will spend 3 hours getting his spray paint demon gimmick on, to help him beat Lesnar, who it looks like to me out weighs Finn by a good 100 pounds,” noted Graham.

For what it’s worth, Lesnar has had exceptional matches with smaller opponents like AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan — which is reportedly part of the reason why WWE elected Balor for this spot.

On Tuesday a report came out that WWE had known for a few weeks that Balor would be Lesnar’s Ruble dancing partner, but that didn’t keep them from advertising Strowman vs. Lesnar like it guaranteed to happen. This bait and switch, according to Graham, was a dirty tactic.

“Ah, but the following news by Meltzer is very telling. Meltzer is reporting that this was the plan all along to sell tickets. Knowing that fans would not buy Finn Balor against Lesnar. So that is where the WWE is with their talent. They have to work a gimmick that is a new one for me by advertising a wrestler the fans think had a chance to beat Lesnar to sell tickets, then pull the rug right out from underneath the fans, double crossing them by putting in a man who will not sell one ticket to see this match. Also waiting as long as they could,” he said.

Graham thinks that the Rumble booking is a sign of a bigger problem within WWE.

“Damn, the WWE sucks when it comes to talent. I bet that Cody Rhodes and his crew will out draw WWE head to head every time. Truly, a colossal scam by the WWE, man do they ever suck. S.B.G.”