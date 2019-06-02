Watch: Finn Balor Confirms He’s Dating Fox Sports Host Veronica Rodriguez

Finn Balor appeared on the Fox Sports’ broadcast of the UEFA Champions League Finals on Saturday afternoon. But instead of talking about his upcoming title match with Andrade, the reigning Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor had some other news to reveal — he and Fox Sports reporter Veronica Rodriguez are dating.

Balor showed up wearing a Tottenham jersey and pointed out that he was outnumbered by all of the Liverpool fans in the crowd. He asked her to join him by putting on a Tottenham jersey, which she agreed to. She then asked him who he thought would win the game tonight, but he had a different question in mind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think the big question is, on everyone lips, is [are] Finn Balor and [Veronica Rodriguez] actually dating for a long time, is that true?” he said.

“Yeah it’s true, for a long time actually,” she responded.

“So it doesn’t really matter who wins tonight in the Champions League” I think that I’ve already won in life,” he said, before kissing her on the side of her head.

Balor also posted a photo with Rodriguez outside of the stadium on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram Champions league and pancakes with @verolaguera ⚡️🚀🌈🥞👫 #forevergang A post shared by Finn Bálor Forever (@finnbalor) on Jun 1, 2019 at 10:31am PDT

Balor is the latest WWE Superstar to confirm who he is dating in his personal life. Several weeks back WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch finally confirmed they were a couple of months of speculation when Rollins posted a photo of the two kissing backstage.

The reigning IC champ will be in action this Friday at WWE’s Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia when he takes on Andrade in a title match. WWE announced ahead of time that Balor will use his “Demon” persona for the match.

During an interview with Sam Roberts back in December Balor admitted that it’s incredibly challenging for him to use the “Demon” for matches, since he uses it so infrequently. The painted version of Balor last appeared at WrestleMania when he defeated Bobby Lashley in quick fashion to win back the Intercontinental Championship.

“I do it so infrequently now that I forget how I move as the Demon,” Balor said. “I forget the subtle differences in the entrance and the mannerisms of how the Demon works. Now, when I go out there, I’m Finn Balor, but that’s just Fergal. It’s just me, the human. But when the Demon goes out there, I need to transform into a different person. That mindset, because I’m not tapping into it so often, that’s a huge challenge for me. I gotta figure out how to do that every time, again. I’m very comfortable being Finn, but when it comes to the Demon, I have to re-educate myself. That’s an added challenge because of how infrequent we are doing it.”