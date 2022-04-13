Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he’s received from fans. You can find his statement below.

“To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times,” Velasquez wrote.

https://twitter.com/cainmma/status/1513925455111405568?s=20&t=HhX2zv9tY43Ghj2-WwVZnw

Velasquez continued, writing “This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for giving me love – Cain Velasquez”

The man listed as the person Velasquez allegedly attacked was Harry Goularte. He was charged with one felony count of lewd and lascivious act on February 28th for allegedly molesting the UFC star’s “close relative”. When police showed up to the scene authors said Velasquez left, and he was pulled over and taken into custody further down the road. According to police documents, he was found with a semi-automatic handgun.

More details are still coming to light, and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

