Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Charged With 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Cain Velasquez, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar, has been charged with 1st degree attempted murder following his arrest earlier in the week. Velasquez was involved in a shooting in San Jose, California, where a man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue. According to court document obtained by TMZ Sports, Velasquez is facing 10 charges on top of 1st degree attempted murder, multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting an occupied motor vehicle. The penalty, if he’s found to be guilty, will be years in prison.

The altercation allegedly revolved around a man who molested a member of Velasquez’s family. The 39-year-old San Jose native then allegedly rammed his black Ford F-250 truck into the Chevy Silverado of the accused man, and then allegedly fired shots into the vehicle. The stepfather of the alleged molester was struck from the gunfire, which is what sent him to the hospital with those non-life-threatening injuries.

The man Velasquez allegedly attacked, 43-year-old Harry Goularte, was charged with one felony count of lewd and lascivious act on February 28th for allegedly molesting the UFC and WWE star’s “close relative.” When police showed up to the scene of the shooting, authorities said Velasquez left the scene. He was later farther down the road where he was pulled over and taken into custody. The police documents state that Velasquez was found with a 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun. Also of note is the discovery of two 10-bullet magazines with eight bullets missing from the magazine.

Velasquez was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, first winning the gold from Brock Lesnar in October 2010 and again from Junior dos Santos in December 2012. He has not competed in a fight since losing to Francis Ngannou in February 2019. His WWE run was incredibly short, resulting in just one televised match with Brock Lesnar at the 2019 Crown Jewel event. He was quietly let go by the company the following year and has since started wrestling for Lucha Libre AAA again.

This story is developing…..