Former WWE Producer Reportedly Joins AEW

A former producer for WWE has now reportedly joined All Elite Wrestling and started his new position a few days after departing WWE. That would be Pat Buck, who has worked with WWE over the past three years and decided to depart the company after producing two of WrestleMania 38’s more notable matches, which included Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar and Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey. Now he has reportedly taken the role of Producer in AEW (via PWMania), though it hasn’t been confirmed by Buck or AEW just yet.

According to the report Buck was in the building for last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Agganis Arena in Boston, which came two days after he left WWE. There’s no word yet on whether he was already working in his producer role last week or this week, but when more information becomes available we’ll keep you posted.

Buck issued a statement regarding his WWE departure last week, in which he thanked his fellow producers at the company, John Laurinaitis, Paul Heyman, and those in all of the various departments that he’s worked with and learned from. As for why he decided to leave, he felt he had accomplished everything he wanted to do in WWE, and you can find his statement on leaving WWE below.

Buck wrote “As a producer/agent, I feel that I have accomplished everything I wanted to do within WWE in the last three years. My endless gratitude beams from working with so many wonderful talents, especially the ultra talented Women’s Division.

To my Producer brothers (and sister): You are the greatest collection of misfits that I’ve ever been with. I already miss my second family. Thank you John Laurinaitis for bringing me into this wonderful group and thank you Freebird for being our foul mouthed general. And to my fellow New Yawka, Paul Heyman. Thanks for providing a mitzvah and helping this gentile out.

Sending love to the production truck, stage crew, parking, travel, makeup, photo, digital, security, IT, writers, props, social, legal, seamsters, live events, medical, and any other department that I’ve leaned on for something.

I look forward to using my new time to return/expand my training schools/promotions, working all over, and sleeping in my own bed more than twice a week. To my darling wife, Lauren and baby Harrison. I don’t know how you put up with this gypsy. I [heart emoji] you both. Dada will be home soon.”