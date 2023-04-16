Former WWE Superstar Invades Creator Clash 2 as Crash Bandicoot

Creator Clash 2 has delivered several surprises, and while fans expected a few, it's probably safe to assume that no one expected what happened with Crash Bandicoot. At one point during the event, someone showed up in a Crash Bandicoot costume, which would have been noteworthy on its own. It was soon apparent that former WWE Superstar PJ Black (formerly Justin Gabriel) was the one in the suit, and it makes all the more sense since he would go on to attack several content creators and even hit a chokeslam at one point. You can check out some of what played out below.

Black showed up as Crash and started heading down the entrance ramp. He was approached by someone with a selfie stick and he would take it from them and break it in two. Then he hit one with a big shoe to the face before making his way into the ring.

I don't think I expected Crash Bandicoot 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IfbCMbmWuZ — Frank WoodmanFLG (@WoodmanFLG) April 16, 2023

At that point, he would take several punches from an opponent that didn't seem to phase him, and he would get payback with a giant slap to the face. Then he hit the charging opponent with his foot before kicking him out onto the ring apron. At that point Black picked him up and hit him with a Chokeslam, throwing him onto the floor and into several other people.

That sent them crashing to the floor, and fans got a huge kick out of Black's time as Crash Bandicoot and the damage he did upon hitting the ring. Black wasn't the only wrestling star in attendance of course, as John Hennigan was in the co-main event of the night in a match against Harley Morenstein. He would even bring out Hacksaw Jim Duggan out to the ring with him, and it seems it did the trick, as Hennigan walked out with the victory.

Hennigan hit hard right from the start and was able to pierce Harley's defense throughout round 1, knocking him to the mat and causing him to roll out of the ring. In round 2 Hennigan kept up the attack on Harley and put him on his heels, and Hennigan would knock Harley down to the mat again during the round. In round 3 Hennigan knocked Harley down to the mat a third time, and that was it for Harley, giving Hennigan the victory.

Here's the full card and updated results for Creator Clash 2.

Super Flyweight: Jaelaray def. Abelina Sabrina

Super Featherweight:

- Michelle Khare def. Andrea Botez (ItsAndreaBotez)

- William Haynes def. ChrisRayGun

Lightweight: Jack Manifold (JackManifoldTV) def. Dakota Olave

Super Lightweight: Haley Sharpe (YodelingHaley) def. Marisha Ray (Critical Role)

Middleweight: Ethan Nestor def. Leonhart

Super Middleweight:

- Ian "iDubbbz" Carter vs Alex Wassabi

- Alanah Pearce (Charalanahzard) def. RIPMika

Light Heavyweight: Nathan Barnatt (Dad) def. AB Ayad (Starkilla/The H3 Podcast)

Cruiserweight: Myth (Myth_YT) def. Hundar (MuscleParty)

Heavyweight:

- John Hennigan def. Harley Morenstein (Epic Meal Time)

- Arin Hanson (GameGrumps) def. Jarvis Johnson

