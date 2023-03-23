Watch WWE's Alexa Bliss Revealed on The Mask Singer

The Masked Singer has finally revealed the identity of the Axolotl, and it turns out a WWE Superstar was behind the mask. Tonight's episode revealed who was in the Axolotl costume, and it was none other than WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. The crowd and judges were shocked, and Bliss seemed like she was having the time of her life. When the video of her unmasking hit social media, Bliss shared it with the caption "It was me behind the #AxolotlMask! 🖤🖤🖤 What an amazing experience! Thank you to @Wwe & @MaskedSingerFOX ! The Masked Singer will return next week on @FOXTV! #TheMaskedSinger".

Bliss is the latest wrestling superstar to jump on the show, as AEW and former WWE star Chris Jericho appeared on the show last season as The Bride. Who knows who the next wrestling star to appear on the show will be, but I feel like with their musical backgrounds, Rick Boogs or Nikkita Lyons need to be considered.

Bliss shared some great news earlier today as well. Bliss revealed that she underwent treatment for skin cancer and it was a quick and easy procedure. She went in to have a spot on her face examined and it was basal cell carcinoma. There were some other cells found but everything was removed and seems okay now, which is wonderful to hear.

On Twitter Bliss wrote, "Don't worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol. ...There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get (a) biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked."

Hopefully the all-clear here means she will be returning to TV soon, as she hasn't been on Raw since Royal Rumble. In a previous interview with the MackMania Podcast, Bliss teased a version of her character that she is dying to get to, but as of now hasn't yet had a chance to reveal.

"There is a version of me that I am dying to get to. It just hasn't gotten there yet. I saw the collage -- I try to stay off Twitter unless I'm complaining about something -- I saw this collage of all these different characters I've been in WWE and I was like, 'Man, I've been liked nine different people.' If you look at it, from my start to now, there have been nine different variations of how I look, how I act, how I speak," Bliss said.

