Goldberg Says He’s Not Retired From WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg last stepped inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam back in August for a quick squash match victory over Dolph Ziggler. And while the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion hasn’t appeared on WWE television since then, he firmly stated in a new interview with Sports Illustrated that he still plans on wrestling more matches in the future. Goldberg first returned to WWE back in 2016 for a feud with Brock Lesnar, which culminated in the two battling over the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33. He popped back up on WWE’s radar earlier this year for a match against The Undertaker at Saudi Arabia, but that match became somewhat infamous due to the numerous botches that occurred throughout it.

“It’s by no means my farewell performance, nor was it my best performance, but you have to be realistic and take all things into consideration,” Goldberg said while promoting his appearance on the sitcom Schooled. “It’s a very good possibility I’ll be back, but you don’t know it until it’s done.”

In an interview at SmackDown’s FOX premiere last month, the big man named Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman as two men he’d like to wrestle before he hangs up his boots.

“God who wouldn’t I like to face that I haven’t faced?” Goldberg said. “You know, Roman [Reigns] and Braun [Strowman] are two guys that I would like to test their metal a little bit. Georgia against Georgia Tech (Reigns’ alma mater), that kind of a built-in in rivlary. But I’m good. Whoever they toss in front of me, I’ll decimate. It’s all good.”

In an interview with talkSPORT last week, Ziggler revealed he had to push backstage to get the match to last longer than a few seconds. The bout officially clocked in at one minute, 50 seconds, though Ziggler managed to keep things going a little longer by goading Goldberg to keep coming back out and hitting him with his finishers.

“Then having that ‘You’re the guy to do this’ to set the record straight and give this guy and awesome match you go ‘Fantastic’. And they go, ‘It’s going to be a bell, spear, pin’ and I go ‘come on,’” Ziggler said when describing the conversation with WWE management.

“I fought all day long, threatened to leave, threatened to quit, did everything I had to — ‘Give me two damn minutes!’ And I got a minute, whatever, what you going to do?”