Goldberg Teases Possible Opponent for WWE’s Next Saudi Arabia Show

WWE announced via press release on Wednesday that former WCW and WWE Universal Champion Goldberg would be returning to the company for their upcoming event in Saudi Arabia on June 7 in Jeddah. Speculation then began to pop up over who his opponent at the show would be, given that he hasn’t stepped in the ring since WrestleMania 33 and was [mostly] focused on just fighting Brock Lesnar in his last run.

But it wasn’t long until members of the WWE locker room began to react to the news, with a few teasing the idea of facing him in Jeddah.

So I hear @Goldberg is coming back…🤔🤔 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) May 5, 2019

“So I head [Goldberg] is back,” Bobby Lashley tweeted on Sunday, to which Goldberg responded with a fist emoji.

“There goes another 2 million,” Randy Orton tweeted shortly after the news broke.

“Love u too kid…” Goldberg responded.

After his initial WWE run ended with an unceremonious victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XX, Goldberg started teasing the idea of making a WWE return in 2016 by making multiple comments about Lesnar while promoting his appearance on WWE 2K17. The pair squared off at Survivor Series later that year, with Goldberg winning in just one-minute, 26 seconds. He then turned his attention to the WWE Universal Championship, beating Kevin Owens in 22 seconds at the 2017 Fastlane pay-per-view thanks to an assist from Chris Jericho. Goldberg dropped the title to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, ending his reign at 28 days.

Lesnar’s win kicked off what would eventually become a 504-day reign as Universal Champion. Between his two reigns, Lesnar has held the red belt a combined 660 days.

Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018. In an interview with Insider the Ropes back in August, he harshly criticized the ceremony.

“First and foremost, I went to Vince and I told him my impression of the Hall Of Fame and what should happen. I don’t think it does justice to the people being inducted. I don’t think it does a justice to the fans that sit there for four hours. I think it needs to be changed completely right on its head. I don’t care what anybody says and I don’t care if the person who puts it together thinks I’m full of s—. It needs to be changed because it sucks,” he said.

WWE seemed to listen to the criticism, as the 2019 ceremony had a change in format and was noticeably shorter.

