Arrow star Stephen Amell is returning to TV with his next major role after the conclusion of his long-running superhero series, this time taking a dive into the world of professional wrestling. Heels, premiering next month on Starz, features Amell and Alexander Ludwig as brothers who are central to a local pro wrestling operation in Georgia. On Monday morning, Starz released the official trailer for the series, which you can check out above.

In addition to the first trailer for Heels, Starz also debuted a new poster on Monday. The images shows Amell's Jack Spade in the ring. Just behind him is his brother, Ace Spade, played by Ludwig. You can take a look at the poster in the tweet from Amell below.

The series will not only deal with the challenges of wrestling as an occupation, but also dive into the lives of those who are trying to make their dreams come true inside the ring. Loki's Michael Waldron wrote the new series. Heels also stars Kelli Berglund, Nigel Crocker, and Alison Luff.

Here's the official synopsis for Heels:

"Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade and Ace Spade, war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind."

What did you think of the official trailer for Heels? Will you be checking out the series when it arrives next month? Let us know in the comments!

Heels is set to debut on Starz on August 15th.