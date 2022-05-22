Here's When Ric Flair Will Reveal Final Match Details

✖

Soon fans will get to see wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair jump back into the ring for one more match, which will take place during the Starrcast V event in Nashville, TN. No one has been confirmed for the match aside from Flair, though recent reports indicate that AEW's FTR will be teaming with Flair in a Six-Man Tag Match against the Rock 'n' Roll Express and a partner. During a recent interview on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, Flair confirmed both FTR and Rock 'n' Roll Express and said everything will be revealed on Monday, including the mystery partner.

Flair said "On Monday. It will be made public. There are four people I know for sure, FTR and Rock 'n Roll Express. The last person is working it out right now." Flair also addressed why he is coming out of retirement for one more match, and for Flair, it's all about ending his wrestling career on his terms.

"Because I wasn't happy with the way I went out. I wrestled because I needed the money back then because of divorce and divorce attorneys. I'm not doing it for the money now. I can always make money. I worked out hard. When I came down here, I started working out with Rob, John Cena's trainer. I feel better about myself now mentally and physically than I did back then. I just want to go out on my own. I kind of was pushed through in situations back then that I didn't like to be in. But once again, when you need the money, it's a whole different world then when you don't. So this is on my terms," Flair said.

On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair addresses those who were worried about his health, saying "For the 30% of people who are worried about me getting in the ring and wrestling again, first of all, I assure you that I've been in the ring a lot more than I've shown on social media, I'm in better shape now than I was, better shape now because I train with Rob, John Cena's personal trainer, than I've ever been in my life in terms of cardio. I've never been a cosmetic wonder boy, so I am going to wear a shirt but I can assure you that in two and a half months, I will put on a clinic of what real wrestling should be about,"

Who do you think the mystery star will be? Let us know in the comments!

H/T WrestlingNews.co