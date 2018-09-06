NWO Officially Announces Reunion Tour

Now that WWE has released Hulk Hogan from wrestling jail, the 65-year icon is ready to reconnect with fans. And the first order of that campaign is an NWO reunion tour.

Along with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, Hogan teased an NWO event in August. But on Thursday, the Hulkster and his pals announced the Too Sweet Tour which is set to kick off on October 27.

When @SCOTTHALLNWO says go to //t.co/mJlDKhyaC2 for more information, you better run to the computer brother! Because he’s just 2 sweeeeet. Hollywood HH pic.twitter.com/WQqNzoh5YU — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 6, 2018

Here are the details from HulkHogan.com:

IT TOOK 22 YEARS TO PUT THIS TOGETHER, AND WE ARE FINALLY BACK, BROTHER!! WE GOT THE WHOLE BAND BACK TOGETHER, AND THE ORIGINAL 3 ARE GOING TO RIDE AGAIN. HOLLYWOOD HOGAN , SCOTT HALL, AND KEVIN NASH ARE GOING TO BE RIGHT HERE IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA, AT MANGO’S TROPICAL CAFE FOR THE nWo REUNION Q & A EVENT! 12PM TO 3PM ON OCTOBER 27TH! THE TOP 100 HIGHEST BIDDERS WILL RECEIVE VIP TICKETS THAT INCLUDES PRIORITY SEATING, A PICTURE WITH THE BOYS, AND MORE. THIS MAY NEVER, EVER HAPPEN AGAIN, SO MAKE YOUR BID. YOU WON’T WANT TO MISS THIS!!!

There were rumors of WWE being upset with Hogan bringing back the n.W.o as he does not have sole ownership of the rights. However, in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Hogan asserted Vince McMahon and WWE have been in the loop the whole time.

“First off, this whole NWO thing has Vince McMahon’s blessing,” said Hogan. “I’ve heard people say otherwise, but I have a great rapport with Vince, we talked about this, and we’re acting under his blessing. The response is incredible, much greater than we expected, especially from people in the U.K. We had over 100,000 responses to the announcement,” said Hogan.

This story is developing…