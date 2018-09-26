Hulk Hogan Teases Return to WWE Spotlight

Like it or not, Hulk Hogans’s return to WWE’s stage will happen eventually. But Hogan himself just posted an oddly time teaser.

Earlier this week, Hogan was rumored to make his return at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 in Saudi Arabia. Per the scoop, Hogan’s presence was specifically requested by Saudi officials—how true that is we’ll never know—but a tweet from a high-ranking Saudi fueled the internet’s speculation.

Then on Tuesday, Hogan tweeted out the following message:

“Back in the day the challenge was simple, work 300 days a year even if you’re hurt if you want to keep your spot. Today? Well maybe we’ll just have to find out, brother. HH #wwf #wwe,” he wrote.

Hogan obviously didn’t mention anything about Crown Jewel, but the timing of his message wasn’t exactly random. As a wrestling lifer, Hogan has a keen sense of self-promotion while this tweet certainly doesn’t lock anything down, it does feed the narrative that Hogan is coming back sometime in 2018.

Before Hogan’s tweet, WWE drew attention by adding footage of him slamming Andre Th Giant at WrestleMania III during Raw’s opening video. Considering Hogan was excommunicated from the company just a few months ago, this was apparently a big step. Or at least Hogan thought so.

After seeing three seconds of himself back on WWE TV, Hogan tweeted “No greater feeling than seeing myself back on the historic opening of Monday Night Raw!!! Brother HH.”

The tweet was immediately deleted by Hogan on what would appear to be WWE orders. While Vince McMahon and Co. look set to bring back Hogan, they’ll want to do under favorable circumstances. Seeing that Hogan’s controversy and subsequent apology still have WWE Superstars on the fence, WWE is likely aware that some fans may feel the same way. So in the name of minimizing public uproar, WWE will be careful as to how they use Hogan. Sticking him in the front of a video package was a good chance to test out the backlash, but by Hogan instantly tweeting, he polluted the experiment.

However, the best chance of seeing Hogan belongs to Crown Jewel. While SmackDown 1000 may be another possibility, Crown Jewel—like The Greatest Royal Rumble—won’t be airing at a convenient time here in America. That means Hogan’sreturn won’t be instantly trashed by a chunk of Twitter making Crown Jewel the perfect low stakes environment for Hogan to return.