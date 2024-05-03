Wendi Richter Responds to AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm Wanting To Fight Her

Since the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm has adopted her "Timeless" persona which is a play on a 1950s movie star, she's been calling out former multi-time NWA and WWF Women's Champion Wendi Richter.

Prior to Mercedes Moné debuting with AEW at Big Business, Storm addressed a potential huge free agent signing with the company at the Worlds End Scrum. "OK, here we go. Tony, Anthony … I don't care how much you're going to yell at me for this after, but yes, there is quite the free agent out there, isn't there? There's money written all over it. Wendi Richter — I'm gonna f--k you up." This got the entire internet talking which has led to both her and her prodigy Mariah May taking shots at Richter on a regular basis.

At the AEW Revolution media scrum, Storm once again threw out the challenge. "And as for what's next? Anthony .. come on. Let's spoil your little surprise. Come on, I'm sick of alluding to her. Come on, I am sick of the cryptic hints, aren't we all? I don't care if it's at Big Business I don't care if it's next week. Wendi Richter -- I am going to f--k you up."

Richter is now clapping back at the women's champion, stating that if AEW can "cough up enough money" she'd take her on and give her the first shot. "I didn't even know she had been calling me out," Richter said during a recent Highspots Auction live event. "Someone told me she's been doing it on a regular basis. Well, money does talk. If they can cough up enough money, I'd take her on. I'd even give her the first swing. Bring it, Toni. You think you can beat me? I'd like to see it. I'm not afraid." H/T: Fightful. Richter last competed in the ring back in 2005.

Storm will next defend the AEW Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing against Serena Deeb. Deeb beat Mariah May on Dynamite after Storm threw in the towel. Double or Nothing goes down May 26 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the place the very first Double or Nothing was held in 2019. Also confirmed for the show so far is Will Ospreay challenging Roderick Strong for the International Championship, Mercedes Moné vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship, and Swerve Strickland defending the AEW World Championship against Christian Cage.