Veteran AEW Star Quietly Leaves Company

All Elite Wrestling's roster continues to shift. While the first three years of AEW saw the just about every talent from AEW Double or Nothing 2019 remain with the company, initial three-year deals began to expire in 2022. The likes of Cody Rhodes, Joey Janela, and Marko Stunt all departed AEW once their contracts expired. 2023 continued this trend, as Jade Cargill and Brian Pillman Jr. both left for WWE upon becoming free agents from AEW. Earlier this year, AEW executed its first batch of talent releases, cutting stars like Stu Grayson and Jose The Assistant from the company.

AEW Veteran Quietly Exits The Company

(Photo: AEW)

Ethan Page is the latest talent to leave AEW.

As reported by Fightful Select, Page had been looking to leave AEW as far back as February of this year. His removal from the AEW and Ring of Honor roster pages confirmed his exit. Current word from AEW and other wrestling companies is that Page is no longer under an AEW contract.

Prior to his departure, Ring of Honor had creative plans in place for Page to feud with ROH Television Champion Kyle Fletcher. Visa issues for Page, a native Canadian, delayed that program and it ultimately never materialized.

Page signed with AEW in 2021, debuting as the mystery entrant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution 2021. Shortly after his arrival, Page was paired up with Scorpio Sky to form Men of the Year. While Men of the Year never captured gold, Page and Sky put themselves on the map by facing Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 in what was Sting's first traditional wrestling match in over five years. Men of the Year later aligned with American Top Team, a stable of MMA fighters, to feud with Inner Circle that summer.

Page once again found himself in a faction in late 2022 in the form of The Firm. Assembled as MJF's "stable on retainer," Page told ComicBook.com that the longest-reigning AEW World Champion hand-selected him for the faction. Plans for The Firm were sidetracked significantly when CM Punk was injured and suspended, and the group never ultimately picked up steam. They quietly disbanded in the subsequent months.

2023 saw Page feud with Matt Hardy, a program that garnered praise from fans. It culminated with Page turning face. Page would have a couple of high-profile matches in the back half of that year, including an AEW World Title bout against MJF and a singles clash with Kenny Omega, but spent the majority of his time in Ring of Honor.