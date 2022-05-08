Impact Wrestling Crowns New Tag Team Champions at Under Siege

✖

Impact Wrestling had a loaded card for tonight's Under Siege pay-per-view, and there was a major Title change before the show's conclusion. Later in the night, there was a battle for the Impact World Tag Team Championships between Champions Violent by Design and The Briscoe's, with Eric Young and Deaner representing Violent by Design, though Joe Doering was still hanging around outside the ring. It was a hard-fought battle and at times it looked like VBD would steal the win, but the Briscoes defeated the numbers game and defeated VBD, becoming the new Impact World Tag Team Champions.

VBD had managed to take control of the match, but then Young was thrown off the turnbuckles by Mark, while Jay threw Deaner into Doering. The Briscoes took advantage of that and delivered a Doomsday Device on Deaner to get the pin and the win, becoming the top Tag Team in Impact Wrestling as a result.

This brings Violent by Design's second Title reign to a close at 63 days, eclipsing their first Title reign by 2 days. They defeated FinJuice to win their first Tag Team Championships and then were defeated by The Good Brothers at last year's Slammiversary. They would defeat The Good Brothers to take their Titles back at this year's Sacrifice event. You can find the full results for tonights Under Siege event below.

Heath and Rhino def. Raj Singh and Shera

Rich Swann def. Laredo Kid and Speedball Mike Bailey

Gisele Shaw def. Madison Rayne

Chris Sabin def. Steve Maclin

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie (C) def. Deonna Purrazzo

X-Division Championship: Ace Austin (C) def. Trey Miguel

Honor No More def. Bullet Club

Knockouts Championship: Tasha Steelz (C) def. Havoc

Impact World Tag Team Championships: The Briscoes (C) def. Violent by Design

