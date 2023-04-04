Former Jackass Star Bam Margera Challenges Johnny Knoxville to Boxing Match

Johnny Knoxville is no stranger to the combat sports world. The Jackass Forever star stepped into a professional wrestling ring on numerous occasions throughout 2022, entering the men's Royal Rumble before engaging in a feud with Sami Zayn. This built to a WWE WrestleMania 38 contest between Knoxville and Zayn which ended up being a smash hit with fans. Knoxville has yet to wrestle or return to any combat sports since competing inside AT&T Stadium this time last year, but a challenge from a familiar face might lure the daredevil prankster back between the ropes sooner than later.

Former Jackass star Bam Margera invited Knoxville to face him in a bare-knuckle boxing match late Monday night, via TMZ. Margera called out both Knoxville and Jackass creator Jeff Tremaine for getting him hooked on "18 different medications" that he alleges caused permanent damage to him.

"Knoxville, I double-dog dare you to get in a ring with me without any boxing gloves so I can ring, ring, ring, 1-2-3, f--k you up," Margera said. "Let's go."

Margera made numerous references to a "death waiver" that he claims Knoxville and company made him sign in order to appear in Jackass Forever. This "death waiver" is a wellness agreement that certifies that Margera would need to "stay in treatment for a minimum of 90 days" as well as "abide by the rules set forth by the treatment center" if he wanted to be able to negotiate a contract for a new Jackass film. Margera did not end up appearing in Jackass Forever.

"I haven't spoken to Bam in about a year and a half, give or take six months. [Jackass director] Jeff Tremaine, Steve-O, and I had a face-to-face meeting with Bam and his wife, trying to figure out how to get him help. Then we had a Zoom as a group not long after that, and that was the last time I talked to him," Knoxville said in 2022. "It boils down to: I love Bam. I know that a lot has happened. I just want him to get well for himself and his family. I love the guy, and I want him to get well and stay well."

As of this writing, Knoxville has not responded to Margera's challenge. He was recently in attendance for WWE WrestleMania 39, playfully taunting former rival Sami Zayn.