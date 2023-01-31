Johnny Knoxville Calls Reboot Cancellation "Unbelievable," Teases Hope for Season 2

News broke yesterday that the hit Hulu TV series Reboot, a comedy from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan that took a meta-look at rebooting popular sitcoms for streaming platforms, had been cancelled. The series only aired one season on the service and according to reports will seek out a new home, but that doesn't make it any easier for the cast of the show. Former Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, who took a rare turn into acting for his role in the series, made a post on social media calling the series' cancellation "Pretty unbelievable." He writes in full:

"It's with a heavy heart that I say that despite getting great reviews and being nominated for a critics choice award @hulu has failed to pick up Reboot even for a second season. Pretty unbelievable. Working on this show has been one of the great highlights of my life, and I wanted to thank @stevelevitan and the entire stellar cast for allowing me to be part of this show. It's not over yet though, as we tend to shop it around and hopefully it will find a home with a studio who believes in and knows how to properly support a new show as it continues to grow."

Knoxville stared in the series as Clay, one of the cast members of a classic sitcom titled "Step Right Up" that was getting a modern, dramatic-leaning reboot. He starred in the series with Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as "co-stars" with Rachel Bloom and Paul Reiser playing the estranged father-daughter duo that were showrunning the reboot together. It was very meta, and even ended with the show-within-the-show in a bit of trouble.

"There were a lot of balls in the air during the finale, and the first thing to do is to make sure that those all land in a compelling and entertaining way," Levitan previouslytold EW in October. "But it's amazing how quickly the world expanded, there's a lot to explore. I think in season 2 we will get into the premiere of the show [the Step Right Up reboot] and all that goes into that."

Levitan continued: "As somebody who just went through a premiere, there's fresh stuff for me to delve into about what it's like in this day and age to launch a show when the whole world can comment on it. It's a pretty fascinating time. That's one of the things we'll talk about."

All eight episodes of Reboot are now streaming on Hulu.