WWE WrestleMania 39: Johnny Knoxville Still Hates Sami Zayn Heading Into The Night One Main Event

Johnny Knoxville popped up on the WrestleMania 39 Kickoff Show on Saturday, offering his perspective on the main event Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. And despite beating him last year at WrestleMania 38, the Jackass star proved he still can't stand Zayn. He explained, "I just can't stand looking at Sami to this day. He's a snake in the grass, he's a wolf in a creep's clothing."

When asked if the hatchet between the two had been buried, Knoxville responded with, "the only hatchet I want to bury is in his back. 'He's a good guy now.' Yeah, they thought Bernie Madoff was a good guy too. And Kevin Owens, who I think is a good guy, is just going to get pulled down by Sami Zayn like he pulls down everyone else."

How is @SamiZayn's good buddy Johnny Knoxville feeling about the Undisputed Tag Team Title Match TONIGHT at #WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/uSqbkdCyG2 — WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2023

