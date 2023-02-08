WWE's Sami Zayn Proves He Still Hates Johnny Knoxville

Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville's rivalry was one of the highlights of WWE TV for the first quarter of 2022. It culminated at WrestleMania 38, in which Knoxville used plenty of Jackass-related tricks (and even a few cast members) in order to get the win over the former Intercontinental Champion. Knoxville left WWE programming after that, while Zayn eventually turned his attention to The Bloodline, creating one of the most compelling WWE storylines in recent memory. But while Zayn has finally turned his back on the group, he still hasn't buried the hatchet with Knoxville.

Knoxville posted a photo of himself in an arm brace on Wednesday, thanking his doctors for a successful surgery. He wrote, "Thanks to Dr. E. for fixing my right arm good as new. At the end of 2022, I tore part of my right bicep off the bone and had to go in two weeks ago to get it all sewn back together. Will be another month before I am out of this Tron-like brace but it's not so bad. Plus I kind of like the look of it."

Zayn responded, "I call BS. Our match at Wrestlemania in April was too much for you and you held off announcing your injury as long as you could to save face."

Knoxville responded, "Oh please. The only thing I broke in that match was a sweat and barely. But if you want to go see a doctor then keep it up!"

Zayn officially turned his back on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble last month, then jumped Roman Reigns on this past week's SmackDown to set up a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber in Zayn's hometown of Montreal. Despite Zayn's overwhelming popularity among WWE fans, Cody Rhodes is still being positioned as Reigns' challenger at WrestleMania 39 in April in Los Angeles. Despite some murmurs on social media, Rhodes seems confident that he'll win over the crowd throughout his program with "The Tribal Chief."

"I love the melodrama, I love the heaviness in these stories that develop in our industry, but I am very simply a man who's looking for a belt. I'm looking for a championship title belt, the most important one in our world the biggest in all – not just in the WWE bubble but in all the bubbles – and be the first to say as a Rhodes I did it, and it wasn't Dusty Rhodes and it wasn't Dustin Rhodes it was Cody Rhodes," Rhodes recently told Inside the Ropes.