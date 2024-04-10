Jamie Hayter Joins AEW: Fight Forever

A major fan favorite is joining AEW: Fight Forever's ever-growing roster, and it's none other than powerhouse Jamie Hayter. Hayter is the final roster addition as part of the Season 3 DLC content, joining Claudio Castagnoli and Swerve Strickland, and as you can see in the video below, Hayter is going to be a force to be reckoned with now that she's fully playable in the game. Hayter can be purchased individually in the Hayter's Gunna Game DLC pack, which also includes 5 new music tracks for $4.99, and you can watch her in action in the video below.

She will also be available as part of the Season 3 bundle for $16.99. That bundle includes Castagnoli, Strickland, a new day and evening beach ring, 33 new movesets, 42 new skins and attire options, and 11 music tracks. Fight Forever season 2 DLC featured three new roster additions as well, including Toni Storm and The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. It also featured the updated AEW Dynamite arena, a new Beat the Elite mode, 60 new attire parts, and 37 additional movesets. The Beat the Elite was a gauntlet-style mode, tasking players with moving through 10 stars in back-to-back matches.

As for season 4, it probably isn't too far off. If it stays with the same three-roster addition format of seasons 2 and 3, it will be interesting to see who will be brought to the game. Some welcome additions would include Jay White, Skye Blue, Mark Briscoe, Julia Hart, and Brody King, and while Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, and Will Ospreay are heavily anticipated additions, it's unknown if they can be added to the game in such a tight turnaround with their more recent additions to the company.

We'll have to wait and see who ends up as part of the game next, though new skins would also be welcome for the existing roster. The Young Bucks, Jungle Boy, Kris Statlander, Ruby Soho, Christian Cage, Thunder Rosa, and Toni Storm all have either completely new personas or updated core looks on TV, and it would be great to have those represented in the game as well. While we wait for more updates, you can find the official description for AEW: Fight Forever below.

"Developed by YUKE's Co, Ltd., creators of numerous, multi-million unit selling wrestling games, AEW: Fight Forever combines that nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves. All Elite Wrestling is currently taking TNT and TBS networks by storm every week with their Rampage and Dynamite shows, featuring some of the biggest legends to enter the ring plus a stable of brand new, high-flying, AEW talent."

AEW: Fight Forever is available now for Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, and PC.

