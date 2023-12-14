AEW: Fight Forever Reveals Toni Storm, New Arenas, and More in Season 2 Trailer

AEW: Fight Forever's season 2 DLC is now available for download, and AEW has released a new trailer to showcase some of the new additions to the game. Season 2 will bring three new playable stars in The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens and Max Caster and current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Season 2 will also include the new Dynamite arena and a new mode called Beat the Elite, which will have you trying to defeat 10 stars throughout continual matches, and if you win you will earn in-game rewards. There will also be 60 new attire parts and 37 brand-new movesets. You can watch the full trailer below, and you can find our full review of the game right here.

Season 2 of #AEWFightForever is all about droppin' mics🎤 & raging storms⛈️ Check out what's inside:

🎧 The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster)

🌩 Toni Storm

🏆 Beat the Elite mode

🧨 New Dynamite Arena

🤩 60 new attire parts

👊 37 brand-new movesets Get Season Pass 2 Today!

The Acclaimed and Toni Storm additions are welcome, as they bring three very popular stars into the playable mix. Billy Gunn isn't in the game yet of course, so the group isn't fully complete just yet, but having the core team in the game is a big win. Fans have been asking about Storm's inclusion since the game launched, and though this is the Outcasts version and not the current beloved Timeless Toni Storm, being able to play as Storm in the game is still great.

It's also great to have Dynamite's new aesthetic in the game, and new attire parts and movesets are always welcome. It remains to be seen how much of a draw the Beat the Elite mode is, but it's always nice to have another mode to play. Fight Forever has already introduced several DLC additions to the roster, including Keith Lee, Hook, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Danhausen, and The Bunny. There are plenty of other stars waiting to make it to the game's roster, and hopefully, we'll see more added in 2024.

Stars like Julia Hart, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, Gunn, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, Adam Copeland, Saraya, Jay White, Juice Robinson, The Gunns, and more are all on the wishlist, and whether those are just released one by one or in a season 3 DLC pack remains to be seen. There's also the possibility of a Fight Forever 2 instead of more DLC packs, but nothing has been confirmed on that at this time. You can find the official description for Fight Forever below.

"Developed by YUKE's Co, Ltd., creators of numerous, multi-million unit selling wrestling games, AEW: Fight Forever combines that nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves. All Elite Wrestling is currently taking TNT and TBS networks by storm every week with their Rampage and Dynamite shows, featuring some of the biggest legends to enter the ring plus a stable of brand new, high-flying, AEW talent."

Combines nostagic arcade wrestling feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and offensive moves.

Talent roster combines biggest legends to enter the ring pus brand new, high-flying AEW stars!

Single, tag-team, 3-way, 4-way, ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, Exploding Barbed Wire Death and online co-op multi-player matches!

Online co-op multi-player!

Tag team matches feature a sequence of team maneuvers performed with simple commands.

Deep career mode

Wide range of customization modes: wrestler attire and appearance, move sets, entrances, teams, and arenas.

More than 40 weapons!

Mini-Games!

AEW: Fight Forever is available now for Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, and PC.