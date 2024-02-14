AEW Fight Forever Gets Free DLC and New Patch Notes

Today, AEW Fight Forever announced its third season of DLC content. To kick things off, the team dropped the first piece of paid DLC which finally adds Swerve Strickland and his signature finishers to Fight Forever. However, players who don't want to drop $10 on the new Swerve DLC still have a reason to jump back into the game. The developers at Yuke's have also added a new chunk of free DLC alongside the Season 3 patch. Obviously, this isn't as significant as adding Swerve, but the Freebie 4 da Fans DLC does flesh out the options for AEW Fight Forever's create-a-wrestler.

The new DLC drops on February 16 and adds 10 new ring attires and five new music tracks. Again, it's not a big drop but it does give everyone something to chew on. In addition to the DLC, fans have a brand-new patch full of general fixes to look forward to. The patch is coming to all platforms and is mostly focused on ironing out several bugs that have been plaguing the game. That includes fixes for the bug that saw players enter an infinite running glitch after receiving an Irish Whip and the bug in Casino Battle Royale where players could only use weak grapple attacks.

Below, you'll find a full list of the patch notes for Update 1.09. AEW Fight Forever is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.

AEW Fight Forever Update 1.09 Patch Notes

The following are the patch notes for update 1.09 which has been deployed to all platforms today in preparation for the roll-out of Season 3.

Gameplay (all platforms)

Fixed a bug that caused Steam Achievement's "Bet the Best" to be unlocked on non-host pads.

Fixed "Auto-Select" prompts on wrestler selection screen even after manual selection.

The "apron to in-ring" technique is no longer activated in Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match.

Fixed a bug where a COM would wake up a downed opponent after performing a tandem finisher.

COM Fixed that Thunder Rosa's Signature Move fires signatures from a distance where the attack cannot hit.

Fixed a bug that caused a transparent collision around the ladder model when a wrestler with a ladder in place was attacked.

Fixed a bug that caused the wrestler's pose to change instantly when making a diving catch.

Fixed a bug that caused wrestlers who received an Irish Whip to enter an infinite running animation.

Fixed a bug where Wrestlers float above the ring after performing a running attack towards a corner and a set up ladder using a "Skateboard"

Fixed diving attack was triggering a pain motion when the attacker self-destructed, even though the diving attack hit a part of the body of the attacked party.

Fixed a small animation on the hit side when Flying Clothesline 1 hit, making it difficult to understand the hit side's animation.

Fixed a bug in the casino battle royale that was causing only weak grapple attacks.

Fixed a bug that caused the attacker's position to warp and suddenly shift into a grapple state when a thrown weapon hit.

Fixed the issue of hitting the corner post when Irish Whip toward the guardrail near the off-site corner.

Fixed a bug that caused down attacks to be triggered even when away from a downed opponent.

Fixed a bug in the casino's Battle Royale that prevented powerful grapple attacks from being launched when standing.

Fixed issue with SFX not sounding when table was burned.

Menu (all platforms)

Fixed "Auto-Select" prompt still appearing after manual selection.

Fixed a issue where CAW was not automatically selected on the wrestler selection screen.

Fixed an issue where the AEW logo displayed in the News pop-up window was too light in color.

Minigame (all platforms)

Fixed COM's inability to complete the "Path Tracer" mini-game on "Elite" difficulty level.

Online

(Xbox Series/PlayStation 5 only) Fixed an issue where a soft lock would occur in the main menu if the act of quickly canceling a private match was repeated twice.

(PlayStation 5 only) Fixed a problem that could cause a crash when touching with a partner in an online 2-on-2.

Title Screen (all platforms)