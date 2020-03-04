Jeff Hardy Confirms He’s Cleared to Wrestle, Teases WWE SmackDown Return

Jeff Hardy appeared on this week’s episode of WWE Backstage, and gave a long-awaited update on his return from injury and rehab. The former WWE Champion suffered a leg injury last April that caused him to undergo surgery, and during his recovery he was arrested twice for alcohol-related incidents. Hardy confirmed that he’s been given the green light for a return, and is now just waiting for the right creative story to reinsert him onto the Friday Night SmackDown brand.

He then talked about what he hopes to accomplish with the rest of his career, saying that he wants a match with “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The last 9 months have been very crazy.” – @JEFFHARDYBRAND as he explains the ups & downs in his life the past few months.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Y2H1FXU3q0 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 4, 2020

He was also asked about his brother Matt, who confirmed on Monday that his WWE contract had officially expired and that he was exploring free agency. Jeff said he hadn’t talked with Matt about his future plans, but Matt tipped his hand on Wednesday when AEW’s The Young Bucks arrived in the finale of his “Free The Delete” series.

“As of this current time, I have decided to let my contract with WWE expire,” Hardy said in a video on Monday explaining his situation. “I am going to become a free agent, and that’s not saying I’m not going to return to WWE, I did not want to leave WWE, I love WWE, WWE is my home. WWE has treated me great as an employee for the last three years, they’ve been great to me, they’ve been great to my family, they’ve been great to my kids — I have nothing but great things to say about WWE and all the people who work there. And going back twenty-plus years ago, if it wasn’t for Vince McMahon I would not have been able to obtain the life, the quality of life I currently have. So I will always be grateful for that and I will always be appreciative of that.”

“I am positive that am some point I will definitely be home, back with WWE once again,” he later added. “I mean, I think there’s definitely a WWE Hall of Fame ring waiting on myself and my brother. But I think right now, I need to weigh all my options, I need to see what all’s out there, and I need to see what is going to be the perfect environment for Matt Hardy to maximize these next few years of my career. And really give me a creative canvas to paint my masterpiece, because that is what I want to do right now.”